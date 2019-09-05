ACE investigates Lahore underpass corruption

LAHORE: A massive level of irregularities in the construction of Farooq Ganj underpass was made apparent as the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has started an inquiry into the matter, Pakistan Today learnt

Sources informed Pakistan Today that the material used for the construction of the underpass was so cheap that cracks had started appearing on its walls and roofs only after a year of construction.

It was learnt that the estimated cost of the project was Rs220 million and the tender for the construction costing Rs68 million was given to the Fescon Engineering and Construction Company.

Sources also revealed that around Rs63 million had already been paid to the company.

A local of Farooq Ganj, Hashim Kamal, said, “ The Government should take note of the fact peoples’ lives are being endangered since residents of this locality have to use the underpass every day.”

Another local Arqam Saleem said, “The underpass lacks a sanitisation system, and heavy rainfall causes the underpass to be converted into a swimming pool. It gets particularly difficult during the monsoon season.”

On the other hand, ACE surveyed the underpass here on Thursday along with deputy director TEEPA Zahid Sattar, Hafiz Mohsin Hussain, and the representatives of Fescon Engineering and Construction Company.

Sources informed that the ACE has collected the whole record of the project and will initiate an inquiry in due time.

While talking on the issue, the director of ACE Dr Shahzaib said, “We have initiated investigation into the matter and those responsible will soon be brought to justice.”