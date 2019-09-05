1 dead, 10 injured in twin IED blasts in Quetta

QUETTA: Two coordinated blasts caused by improvised explosive devices (IED) in Khezai Chowk area killed a rescue worker and injured 10 other people on Thursday.

The first IED went off at the office of a transport company at Khezai Chowk area. As the police, rescue workers and journalists gathered at the site, the second IED exploded.

Six policemen, including two officers and Dunya News reporter Ibrar Ahmed and cameraman Rehmat Ali were also among the injured.

The injured were rushed to various hospitals of Quetta for treatment.

This is the fifth explosion that has taken place in Quetta over the past four weeks.

On Aug 16, four people were killed after a loud explosion rocked a madrassa in Kuchlak area on the outskirts of Quetta. Twenty-two others were also wounded in the blast that took place after Friday prayers.