Woman on the run seeks state assistance against murderers

-Shireen Mazari says full support offered to Nazo but she is reluctant to take it

-Nazo admits ministry’s assistance, says can’t get out of her shelter due to life threats

ISLAMABAD: Running for her life amid fear and distress, Nazo Shinwari – a young journalist in her early 20s – is desperately seeking state protection as her step brothers and other relatives continue to hound her and her brother over a property dispute.

While the corrupt and obsolete justice system has failed to provide even the most basic protection to the victim, Nazo and her brother Shershah have gone into hiding fearing for their lives in the aftermath of their parents being shot dead by their step brothers and uncles.

Urging the state apparatus to take culprits to task, Nazo that says that her father Mobin Shinwari was shot dead outside his residence in Rawalpindi for legitimately transferring his property to his wife. It is pertinent to mention here that the property belonged to Mobin who had transferred it to his second wife and Nazo’s mother, Sumera Safdar, at the time of their nikah over thirty years ago.

Nazo says that after approaching a court against the transfer and continuing to threaten her family over the years, on March 28, 2019, her step brothers and her uncles killed her father so that they could force the family into surrendering the property.

However, Shinwari says her courageous mother stood up against her in-laws and started pursuing both the property and her husband’s murder cases. She alleges that this step led the accused to murder her mother as well.

Narrating the circumstances leading to her mother’s murder, Nazo says that her mother, Sumera was forced to leave Rawalpindi and travel to Peshawar for the hearing of a bogus case registered against all family members.

“Since Peshawar is my uncles’ city, they easily murdered my mother on her way back on August 17 in a drive-by shooting that also claimed her driver’s life,” she said while adding that despite the fact that her mother had written appeals to the chief justice, prime minister, Punjab and KP chief ministers as well as top cops among other police officials concerned, she was easily killed in cold blood.

After the murder of both her parents, the siblings were forced into hiding because the killers need them out of the way to bag the property.

“They also tried to poison my brother at a police station. They have sought pre-arrest bails and authorities are reluctant to act because the culprits are influential,” alleges the young journalist, adding that the police also was “reluctant” to pursue the case in court on the pretext of a pending investigation.

Further, she also holds the management of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar responsible for “deliberately delaying” the issuance of her mother’s death certificate.

In response to the allegations, Peshawar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Babar Afridi refuted the allegations saying that the police are working hard and the culprits will soon be brought to justice.

He added that the vehicle used in Nazo’s mother Sumera’s killing had been traced back to the nominated accused.

Further, Rawalpindi Potohar Division SP Syed Ali also that Nazo has become the plaintiff in her parents’ murder cases and all the accused are being pursued by the police. “We are trying our best to arrest the killers,” he added.

Speaking to Pakistan Today, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari said that she had been in touch with the orphaned girl for the past week and had offered her a room in the Human Rights Ministry’s shelter home which is very safe.

“All those women who face threats are looked after in our shelter. But she refused to benefit from this facility. We also contacted KP Police but Nazo again refused to register her statement there, saying Peshawar was not safe for her. Then we directed KP Police to visit Rawalpindi and register her statement. The police officials committed to visit Islamabad and record her statement,” she said.

Ms Mazari claimed that she again contacted Nazo Shinwari and asked her to visit the shelter and proper security would be provided for recording her statement.

“We also offered her that we will shift her back under security if she doesn’t want to stay at a shelter,” added the minister. She also said that she also offered the provision of a lawyer but Nazo Shinwari said she already has her own lawyer but refused to provide details about her lawyer. Later, she added, activist Nighat Dad informed the minister that Shinwari’s lawyer was on holidays.

Ms Mazari said that Nazo had made another request for facilitation in acquiring her mother’s death certificate so the ministry sent that request to KP Police which they promised to expedite. She also said that Nazo made another demand that her statement is recorded at Chaklala Garrison but she was told by the ministry officials that the government had no authority as Garrison comes under the military’s domain.

“But we informed her that she will be provided adequate security if she trusts the government and comes to the ministry’s shelter or any other place of her choice in Islamabad so as her statement could be recorded”.

However, Ms Mazari said that Nazo Shinwari says that she doesn’t trust the police.

“We even offered that Islamabad Police would also accompany the KP Police during recording the statement but again she refused. Then she started going live on TV channels. Even then our ministry officials contacted her on Monday and reiterated our offer of facilitation and protection,” she asserted.

She also said that Nazo was also conveyed to ask her lawyer to check from which court of KP her step brothers had acquired interim bail so as their interim bails may be challenged in the court.

“We were then informed that her lawyer was on leave. Moreover, she rejected all our offers and demanded the formation of a commission which should then record her statement. We have suggested her to ask her lawyer to move court as the ministry of human rights cannot form a commission. We have offered maximum possible help to her but, maybe she feels so insecure that she doesn’t take our offer. So beyond this, it is humanly impossible for me or my ministry to help her,” she said and added that Nazo Shinwari must have to record her statement.

Responding to the claims made by Ms Mazari, Nazo Shinwari did not refute any of her claims and admitted that she had contacted Madame Mazari through social media through activist Osama Khilji.

“Madame Mazari had offered me shelter but while I can’t get out of my place of hiding, as I know that I would be killed if I get out of here. I have also contacted some known activists and have concluded that shelter homes are not safe. So I can’t trust these shelters,” she said.

She asserted that she had not been able to get a death certificate of her mother despite the third week since then. The concerned officials have been making excuses rather than issuing the certificate.

About recording her statement, Nazo says that initially they had asked to send it through courier but later changed their stance and said that her presence was mandatory for the statement.

Shinwari asserted that actor Ali Zafar had to get her in touch with DIG Mr Yasin who advised her not to come out of her hiding as her security was at stake.

“Mr Yasin said that just send me your statement through courier and we will add it. So this matter is also resolved and my statement would be added. Now my lawyer is back from vacations and now we are also trying to get interim bail of the accused cancelled,” she concluded.