War between nuclear states not an option, says ISPR DG

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor is currently addressing a press conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

“I would like to talk about the present situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir and its effect on [Pakistan] national security,” Ghafoor said as he began the presser.

“Pakistan’s geographical situation cannot be ignored by regional countries or world powers,” he said.

Pointing out towards the massive Indian population, second largest in the world, the chief military spokesperson noted that a follower of Hitler’s Nazi ideology is in power.

As Ghafoor moved on, he recalled that China, an emerging world power, also has disputes with India “but its corporate relations with India are stable”.

On the other hand, “Afghanistan has seen nothing but war, martyrdom and loss of lives.” he added.

Maj Gen Ghafoor said Pakistan has good relations with neighboring Iran but due to the tense situation in the Middle East, Iran is facing some problems.

“But Iran has a huge role in regional peace,” he noted.

“In India, RSS and Nazi ideology are in power. They endanger minorities including Muslims and Dalits,” he said, adding that the situation is such in India that there is no religious or social freedom there.

In occupied Kashmir, he said, the “fascist” government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “uprooted Nehru’s step for the region”.

In contrast, the armed forces have established peace in Pakistan and the country is also playing its role for regional peace.

