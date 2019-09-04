Third-round of Kartarpur talks held in ‘postive environment’: FO spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Wednesday said that the third round of talks between Pakistan and India on the proposed Katarpur Corridor held was conducted in a positive environment, despite prevailing tensions between the two countries over occupied Kashmir.

Speaking to the media after the completion of the discussion held in India’s town of Attari, Dr Faisal declared: “This was a Kartarpur-focussed meeting.”

The FO spokesperson disclosed that Pakistan had completed 90 percent of the work on the corridor, adding that he was confident that they were “inching closer” to its scheduled opening in November.

“With the exception of two or three points, India and Pakistan had almost agreed on a draft agreement for the operationalization of the corridor,” he said.

A day earlier, India had given its list of proposals to Pakistan for the proposed corridor ahead of the third round of high-level talks between the two countries on Wednesday.

As part of its proposal, India has sought permission for the visit of 10,000 Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur on special occasions.

According to diplomatic sources, Pakistan has accepted an Indian proposal for the arrival of up to 5,000 Sikh pilgrims and their visa-free entry in a day. It has also accepted another demand of arrival of the pilgrims in groups or individually walking to Kartarpur.

While responding to a question, Dr Faisal said: “We have shown a lot of flexibility. We are hopeful that if a little flexibility comes from India, the work will get done.”

He said India was responsible for doing its part of the work regarding the initiative since the work from Pakistan’s side was “almost complete”.

The FO spokesperson revealed that Pakistan was planning to arrange a media visit to Kartarpur later this month so that they could see the roads, entry points and other progress that has been made.