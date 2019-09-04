Six terrorists killed in CTD operation in Quetta

QUETTA: At least six terrorists were killed and five security personnel were injured during an anti-terrorism operation near Eastern Bypass in Quetta in wee hours of Wednesday.

The counter-terrorism police and intelligence agencies launched a combined raid on a terrorist hideout in the Eastern Bypass area of the city after they received reports regarding the presence of the terrorists in the area, a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, one of the suicide bombers blew himself up during an encounter. During the operation, six terrorists were killed, included a woman who was wearing a suicide vest.

Initial reports suggested that a five-hour-long operation was carried out at a compound near the locality and a huge cache of arms and explosives were recovered.

Radio Pakistan reported that at least three CTD personnel were injured in the operation.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan felicitated the security forces for the successful operation and prayed for the early recovery of the injured cops.