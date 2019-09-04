PM Imran’s is strongest voice for Kashmiris in seven decades, says Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the civilized world should stand by the oppressed Kashmiri people and demonstrate their respect for humanity.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Firdous said the independence of Kashmiris from the cruel clutches of India is writing on the wall.

She said the most powerful and strong voice for the rights of oppressed Kashmiri people in seven decades has been raised by Prime Minister Imran Khan who is challenging the Indian oppression and tyranny.

“Either it is his article in New York Times or addresses to the convention of the Islamic Society of North America, Imran Khan is pleading the case of Kashmiris at every forum and warning the world from the threats posed by the fascist mindset of Modi,” she added.

Awan said the visits of UAE and Saudi foreign ministers is the outcome of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts for Kashmiris.

“The visits are also reflective of the trust leadership of these countries have in Imran Khan.”

Awan said that the visits of Saudi and UAE’s foreign ministers indicate that they are concerned over the situation in occupied Kashmir.