PCB’s decision to give dual role to Misbah not surprising: Abdul Qadir

ISLAMABAD: Former leg-spin wizard Abdul Qadir said on Wednesday that he was not surprised at Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to give the dual role of coach and chief selector to Misbah-ul-Haq.

“It was understood. I don’t see anything surprising in that. The board had already decided to appoint him head coach as well chief selector,” he told APP.

The PCB while announcing Misbah’s appointment said that he was a unanimous choice of a five-member panel, comprising former captain and manager Intikhab Alam, former cricketer and commentator Bazid Khan, Board of Governor member Asad Ali Khan, PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan and Director International Cricketer Zakir Khan following a robust recruitment process.