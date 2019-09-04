Woman abandons newborn twins in Islamabad hospital

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A woman after giving birth to twins in the District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital in Islamabad, abandoned both babies the same day, reported a media outlet.

Dr Samar Mubarak told media that the lady belonged to Khan Bela and due to her condition she was promptly admitted to the emergency ward of the hospital, where she gave birth to two twins.

He further added that during the delivery process, the woman repeatedly said that she was poor and couldn’t afford the hospital bill.

“Twins were fine but one of them appeared a bit weak due to premature birth. We placed both babies in an incubator and left them with the mother. Later, when a doctor went there to check the babies, their mother was gone,” he said.

Mother of children listed Aashiq Hussain as the twins’ father in the form.

In case the mother doesn’t show up, the babies would be adopted by some family, Dr told the media.