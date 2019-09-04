NAB arrests business tycoon in LNG case

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested a Karachi-based business tycoon, Iqbal Zaid Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Associated Group (AG), in connection with the ongoing probe into the liquefied natural gas (LNG) case.

Ahmed owns the 750mmscfd (million standard cubic feet per day) LNG import terminal at Port Qasim in Karachi, through a subsidiary company of AG.

According to the Bureau, Ahmed was arrested for his purported involvement in the mega scam, adding that he would be shifted to Lahore from Karachi where the investigation would be conducted.

Former premier Abbasi and former finance minister Miftah Ismail are also nominated in the case pertaining to the awarding of a multi-billion rupee liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract. Both of them are currently in NAB custody.