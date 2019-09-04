Misbah gets dual role of head coach, chief selector of men’s cricket team

— Former pacer Waqar Younis to coach team’s bowling department

— Batting coach position remains vacant

LAHORE: In a first development of its type, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed former skipper Misbah-ul-Haq to the joint position of the head coach and chief selector for men’s cricket team.

According to an official press release issued here on Wednesday, former pace king Waqar Younis was selected to coach the bowling line-up. However, there has been no update on batting coach post which remains vacant as of yet.

مصباح الحق 3 سال کے لیے قومی کرکٹ ٹیم کے ہیڈ کوچ اور چیف سلیکٹر مقرر وقار یونس کو قومی کرکٹ ٹیم کا بولنگ کوچ مقرر کردیا گیا وقار یونس کو بھی 3 سالہ کنٹریکٹ دیا گیا ہے کوچز کی تلاش کے لیے قائم کردہ 5 رکنی پینل نے متفقہ طور پر مصباح الحق کا نام پیش کیا https://t.co/TnrFxnNvi2 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 4, 2019

The press release said that Misbah, Pakistan’s most successful captain, got the unanimous nod from a five-member panel, which interviewed several candidates and, subsequently, submitted their recommendations to PCB Chief Ehsan Mani.

“It is very humbling for me to join a select group of some of the very best to have coached the Pakistan national sides in the past. It is, indeed, an honor and more than that, a massive responsibility as we [Pakistanis] live and breathe cricket,” the newly appointed head coach and chief selector Misbah said while reacting to the announcement.

“I know expectations are high, but I am absolutely ready and up for the task otherwise I would not have thrown my name in the hat for one of the most challenging and coveted roles in Pakistan cricket.”

“We have some of the most talented and exciting cricketers, and I will like to help them train and prepare in such a way that they can play intelligently, smartly and fearlessly. I am aware this will require a change in the dressing room culture but if we have to compete consistently at the highest level, we have to embrace these modern-day requirements.”

Misbah was tipped to play a dual role as a chief selector-cum-head coach under the new model being introduced by the cricket governing body.

Earlier on Aug 22, Misbah, then doing the temporary job of the camp commandant at the pre-season training camp at the National Cricket Academy, had backed one of the three new models presented by the PCB, of offering the dual role of the chief selector and head coach of Pakistan team to one person.

“Though the idea of giving the dual role to one person has some plus as well as minus points, its main benefit would be that one individual, in the end, will have to take the responsibility,” he had said at the time.

The first assignment of Misbah-Waqar duo will be the upcoming three ODI and three T20 home series against Sri Lanka, which will be played from Sept 27 September to Oct 9.

The two will also be mentoring Pakistan for the first series in the World Test Championship that is to be held in Australia when Pakistan will play in Brisbane from November 21 to 25, followed by a day/night Test in Adelaide from November 29 to December 3.

Misbah and Waqar have previously worked as a pair from May 2014 to April 2016 with the former as captain and the latter as head coach.