LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has extended the remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin, Yousaf Abbas Sharif, by 14 days in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Maryam and Yusuf were produced before the court on Wednesday.

As the hearing ended, the court directed both Maryam and Yousaf to appear before the court again on Sept 18.

NAB had arrested Maryam along with her cousin Yousaf Abbas in the said case on Aug 8.