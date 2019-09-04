Ijaz Shah accuses India of manipulating FATF against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Brig. (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Wednesday said India is manipulating the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to execute its evil plans against Pakistan.

However, the minister admitted that some steps, which were taken by the global watchdog, were in Pakistan’s own interests.

Commenting upon the Indian-occupied Kashmir, Shah said a complete lockdown has been enforced in the valley.

“Modi will face the real test after the removal of curfew [in the valley]”, he continued.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is highlighting Kashmir conflict at every forum and urged the international community to take notice of the rights violations in the held territory.

“Pakistan provided India the consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav in accordance with the decision of International Court of Justice (ICJ) and in good faith.”

Commenting on the rumors of a potential deal between the PTI government and former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the minister said plea bargain is allowed in the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) laws.

“If they were doing the deal, they would have been doing it with the NAB,” he said.