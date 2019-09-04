Hamza Shehbaz sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday sent Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz to jail on judicial remand.

During the hearing, the court rejected the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) request to extend Hamza’s physical remand.

Investigator associated with the case told the court that NAB has successfully gathered more relevant evidence regarding this case from different offices of Punjab, including the Chief Minister (CM) Office. He further told the court that two benami companies were made in the name of two employees of CM office, namely Ali Ahmed Khan and Mehr Nisar Ahmed.

He also said that data regarding several properties were obtained from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and other departments.

After giving all these details, NAB asked the court to extend the physical remand of Hamza Shehbaz so that the interrogation can be completed.

Hamza’s lawyer told the court that NAB has presented different facts which are not related to the case being heard by the court so the request for another extension in physical remand should be rejected. The court agreed and rejected NAB’s request for physical remand.