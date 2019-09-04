First Hindu woman appointed ASI in Sindh Police

KARACHI: Pushpa Kolhi, after clearing the provincial competitive examination, has become the first woman to be appointed an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Sindh Police.

As per press release of Sindh Police, the results for the post of ASI were declared on Tuesday.

Pushpa told media that she belongs to a very underdeveloped rural goth of Sindh where to study for a woman is still considered an anomaly. My parents stood with me and encouraged me to study despite the pressure from my relatives, she said.

“I want to become an inspiration for the Hindu community and I will work with determination and honesty to prove that,” she said.

She also said that humans should be known by their talents and not by their caste and race.