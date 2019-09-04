Dengue cases on rise in Lahore

LAHORE: Atleast 90 cases of dengue have reported in Lahore, this season. A claim which is refuted by the Punjab government’s health department which puts the number of registered cases in Lahore at 20.

The data regarding the cases of dengue is varied and little effort seems to have been put in handling this “epidemic” effectively and despite the increase in the number of dengue cases no major awareness campaign has been launched by the government.

Sources revealed that most of the patients are unable to tell whether they have contracted the disease since most hospitals lack proper testing methods. As a result of which many patients prefer being treated at homes than going to hospitals.

Many have suggested that the provincial government should lead the same kind of dengue awareness campaign the previous government launched in order to keep the people safe during the season.

Additional Director Health Education Usman Ghani said, “We have only 20 cases so far of the registered patients since January 2019 till today in Lahore. We are not calling for a dengue emergency but a vigilance campaign is being planned by the health secretary as he is very concerned about the matter. The season of dengue will last from 10 -15 days and we are trying our best to prepare a plan for controlling this issue.”

Repeated attempts were made to contact provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid over the issue but she did not respond.