CM Buzdar expresses concern over increase in dengue patients in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that he is concerned about the sharp increase in dengue patients in Rawalpindi. All related departments should make sure that arrangments to deter the spread of dengue are in place, he further said.

The statement issued by him also said that an awareness campaign should be launched by the authorities and Dengue Control Plan should be implemented without any delay.

He directed the concerned departments to drain the stagnant rainwater at the earliest and the hospitals should provide the best medical care to the patients of dengue.