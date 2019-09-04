Buzdar calls for expediting police reforms

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has called for expediting the reforms being enforced in the province’s policing service.

The chief minister said that the structure of the police force would be revamped and the institution would be upgraded on modern lines.

In the light of recent accusations of police brutality made against the Punjab police, the chief minister stressed that extrajudicial actions on part of law enforcement agencies were not acceptable.

CM Buzdar also ordered an inquiry into the death of the “ATM robbery suspect” which occurred under police custody.