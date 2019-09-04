30 held in Islamabad for purportedly selling objectionable content

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police have arrested 30 individuals from various neighborhoods of the federal capital for their purported involvement in the sale/purchase of objectionable content.

In addition to the arrests, police confiscated videographic content as well as computers from the suspects.

According to details, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amir Zulfiqar Khan directed for a crackdown against those involved in selling or showing objectionable content to children.

Following the directions, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed directed all the zonal SPs to constitute special teams to carry out raids on such places.

These teams raided in various areas of Golra, Tarnol and Shams Colony police stations, nabbed 30 persons and recovered pornographic content from them.

IGP Khan has further directed not to spare those involved in this business and continue crackdown against them. He said that investigation on such cases should be completed at earliest and challans to be submitted in courts for punishment to the accused.

He further said that members of conciliatory committees at police stations, parents and teachers of educational institutions should be sensitized on this issue. He said their cooperation will help to curb this crime and parents would be also questioned if their children had been found involved in such practices again despite warnings.