Troops on standby in Islamabad during Muharram

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry on Tuesday has put troops on standby in Islamabad in light of security arrangements during the month of Muharram.

Formal directives have been issued in this regard, it has emerged.

According to the office order, 350 soldiers will be deployed in the federal capital for the assistance of Islamabad administration. The soldiers were given special powers under Article 245 of the constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that the deployment of military troops had been implemented many years ago in Islamabad which allows the civil administration to call military troops in case of an emergency situation.