Traders announce sit-in on Friday

KARACHI: All Karachi Traders Union announced on Tuesday that they will observe a sit-in on MA Jinnah Road on Friday to highlight issues being faced by the city and administration’s inability to offer solutions for them.

Atiq Mir, the union president, has asked related departments to clean Karachi within three days.

He further stated that this sit-in can extend if the local government decides to turn a deaf ear and don’t pay attention to the problems and cleanliness situation in the city. Those in-charge must resolve sewerage problems, he added.