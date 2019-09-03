SHC lashes out at govt over shortage of dog-bite vaccine

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday lashed out at Commissioner Karachi, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and provincial government while hearing a petition against the lack of dog-bite vaccine in Sindh.

A two-member bench of SHC, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, heard the petition against the lack of rabies vaccines.

The bench summoned additional secretary of local government, additional secretary of health and director municipal commissioner. The bench directed them to appear personally on 25th September and submit their replies.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked: “Everything will be fixed if we summon three officials and asked them to stand before the court.”

The justice questioned that earlier KMC used to catch stray dogs but now where are these people?

The petitioner, through his counsel Tariq Mansoor, told the bench that dog-bite vaccine is not available in hospitals of Sindh. “As per reports, 92000 people were bitten by dogs during last month,” he claimed.

He said that government institutions have the capability of making 0.6 million vaccines but they do not provide vaccines to the hospitals.

“Children were dying in the province due to the lack of vaccines but no any is ready to raise this issue,” he said.

The court remarked that this issue has become sensitive and everyone must take their responsibility.