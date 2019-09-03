SHC dismisses plea against hike in gas prices

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday dismissed the plea of different industries against the hike in gas prices by the government.

A two-member bench of SHC, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar announced its judgment and remarked that gas prices are being fixed by the government under one policy.

“We cannot pass judgment against government policy,” the bench remarked. It also remarked: “Court could not interfere in government’s decisions made as per policy.”

The petitioner failed to satisfy the court that how a hike in gas price was illegal.

The petitioner stated that the government has decided to illegally hike in gas prices. He said as per new prices, general industries are given Rs780 per MMBTU, while CNG pumps are being provided gas at Rs600 per MMBTU.

He stated that sub-industries were facing loss due to a hike in gas prices and requested the court that notification of hike in gas price be declared null and void.