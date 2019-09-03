NPC bans Sheikh Rasheed over ‘insulting’ remarks

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad’s entry to the National Press Club in Islamabad has been banned temporarily after the minister made insulting remarks about a journalist undergoing cancer treatment at a Rawalpindi hospital.

The decision was taken after NPC President Shakeel Qarar met Geo TV video journalist Nasir, who is receiving treatment for cancer at Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi, a press release issued by the press club said.

According to the statement, Rasheed had “uttered insulting sentences which deeply hurt Nasir’s sentiments” when a local journalist drew his attention towards the sick journalist.

In the light of the remarks, the press club has decided to place a ban on the coverage of Rasheed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and on his entry in NPC Islamabad and the Rawalpindi camp office for a week.

The press club appealed to reporters, video and photojournalists to follow the prohibition and also requested press clubs across the country to bar Rasheed’s entry for seven days.