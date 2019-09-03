Iran reaffirms support for Kashmir cause

–Qureshi holds telephonic conversations with Iranian, Turkish, and Bangladesh counterparts, apprises them about atrocities in Kashmir

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Tuesday reiterated Tehran’s concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and reaffirmed support for the Kashmiri people in a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, FM Qureshi expressed his gratitude to the Iranian people for extending support to the Kashmir cause.

“He briefed Zarif on the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir,” said the statement.

Qureshi also underscored that regional security had been undermined by India’s unilateral move to strip the occupied state of its autonomous status.

“The gravity of the situation in IOK demands a complete lifting of the curfew, removal of restrictions on movement, peaceful assembly, provision of food and medical supplies and release of political prisoners,” the communique read.

Zarif expressed concerns over the deteriorating situation in Kashmir and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in highlighting the issue while also reaffirming Iran’s support for the Kashmiri people.

Zarif “appreciated the detailed briefing” and both ministers agreed to remain engaged as the situation evolves, said the FO statement.

The two foreign ministers agreed two remain in touch over the issue.

Meanwhile, Qureshi also telephoned his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday and apprised him about grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. He thanked Turk President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising his voice in support of armless and oppressed Kashmiris.

Both Foreign Ministers agreed to continue bilateral consultations. They agreed to meet on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly’s and OIC meetings.

Separately, Qureshi also briefed his Bangladeshi counterpart Abdul Momen on the situation in the occupied valley

The Bangladeshi foreign minister stressed the importance of resolving issues through dialogue between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.