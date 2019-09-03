Qatar air chief calls on Pakistan counterpart, visits PAF headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force, the air arm of the armed forces, Staff Major General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet along with his delegation visited Pakistan Air Force (PAF) headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, Al-Nabet was received by Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan. A contingent of the air force presented guard of honour to the guest.

The visiting dignitary also paid homage to PAF martyrs by laying a floral wreath at Yadgar-i-Shuhada (martyrs’ monument).

Later, the official had a one-on-one meeting with the Air Chief Mujahid Anwar. Both the officials discussed various matters pertaining to regional security and mutual cooperation. Maj Gen Al-Nabet lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress it made over the years, especially through indigenization.

The air chief highlighted the brotherly relations and collaboration between the two sides. Both the dignitaries agreed to further augment the already existing cordial relations between the two air forces.