Punjab govt approves adhoc relief for civil servants from Grade 1 to 22

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved Adhoc relief to all civil servants from Grade-I to 22 for years 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019. The government has also called for hiring in several departments which include the Punjab Thermal Power and Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power plants, the technical member in the environmental tribunal, and hiring in anti-terrorism courts.

The approval was issued during the 15th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance held here on Tuesday with Finance Minister Makhdoom Jawan Bakhat Hashim in chair and attended by Minister for Commerce, Trade and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor to Chief Minister for Finance Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance and other official concerned.

The meeting also approved changes in Punjab Board of Investment and Trade annual Budget, supplementary grants for road sector project in Mianwali, increase in allowances agriculture productivity projects, and appointment of the Board of Director of the Bank of Punjab.

Makhdoom Bakht Hashim instructed the school education department to ensure judicious use of the resources and education reforms and to promote and market religious and historic places in a better way. He instructed the tourism and youth development departments to focus and promote tourist sites in the province.