Pakistan’s future linked with democracy: COAS

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that Pakistan’s future is linked with democracy

He said this while addressing youth representatives from across Sindh.

Recalling Pakistan Army’s achievements, he said that “we have freed Karachi from terrorists”.

He identified two reasons for the success of armed forces in wiping out terrorists. “[Firstly], our mothers give birth to children who are prepared to sacrifice their lives. They are willing to give their blood when asked for sweat. And then there is a principle in the army that officers never ask soldiers to ‘advance’; they ask them to follow,” he said.

The army chief lauded the services rendered by jawans from Sindh and highlighted the key role the province had played in the creation of Pakistan. “They are immensely hardworking and extremely loyal,” he said.

Underscoring the importance of youth, he said that Pakistan’s future lies in the hands of youngsters and they are the ones who will set the direction of the Islamic republic as its future leaders.

He said that the youth of the country can take it forward with hard work. “If we want to take Pakistan forward it would be possible only though merit. There is no alternative to hard work,” he said.

The army chief also said that humanity is the most important relationship in the world and no religion allows anyone to usurp anyone’s right. “Moral authority is mightier than military prowess,” he added.

General Bajwa further said that only youth can bring change and revolution in the world.