Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmir cause, says FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has reiterated that Pakistan will continue to apprise the world about Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and sufferings of its people.

“Pakistan will not stay quiet on the dangerous situation prevailing in the held valley”, he stated while addressing a seminar on foreign policy organized by Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparency (PILDAT) in Islamabad.

Qureshi noted that the greater challenge for Pakistan today is how to stand up to hardline Hindutava ideology and add greater momentum to its moral, political and diplomatic support for the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination while preserving peace.

The minister said Pakistan has undertaken a diplomatic surge in the wake India’s unilateral actions and security lockdown in occupied Kashmir. He said Pakistan has acted with responsibility but with firm resolve that their actions are unacceptable.

“We downgraded diplomatic relations and suspended bilateral trade with India, Rail, and bus services have also been stopped,” he continued.

He said the Indian actions have created a highly dangerous environment that could erupt any moment and engulf the entire region.

Qureshi again warned that India may resort to conducting a false flag operation across the Line of Control (LoC) to divert world attention from its atrocities in occupied Kashmir.