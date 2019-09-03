NAB closes illegal land allotment case against Qaim Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday concluded a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry against former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah pertaining to allegedly illegal allotment of the land after the Bureau informed the court that it could not find any evidence against the PPP stalwart.

A court bench, which was headed by SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh, heard the pre-arrest bail plea filed by the PPP stalwart and, subsequently, directed the anti-graft authorities to complete its investigation first before arresting any person.

The corruption watchdog, which had initiated an inquiry against Shah regarding illegal allotment of the land in Malir river bed in Karachi, informed the bench that it did not find evidence against the former chief minister as the allotment order of the said land was canceled later on.

He said the bureau has ended up the inquiry and will not further proceed against Shah. To which, the court concluded the reference against the former CM and also issued orders for the return of the bail money deposited by him.

Bureau’s Karachi chapter had launched an investigation against various Sindh government officers for illegal allotment of 307 acres of state-owned land in the Malir river bed to beneficiaries.