Most PTI members don’t know Usman Buzdar, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that most of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members are not familiar with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

He said this while talking to a private media channel and further said that PTI as a party still needs to improve internal governance within its ranks.

“A majority of PTI members do not know Buzdar too well. Governance of a province is a huge task and if you are not satisfied with it, then, it is obvious that you are also not satisfied with the man behind the job,” he said.

He further said that many in the party aren’t happy with the developments but PM Imran is the leader and we will obey him.

“Civil-military relations are exemplary at the moment and they can’t get better than this. Both are focused on progress and making Pakistan a better country to live in,” he stated.