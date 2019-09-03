Missing persons commission disposes of 4,067 cases

ISLAMABAD: The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances has disposed of 4,067 cases up to Aug 31, 2019, a monthly progress report has said.

A total number of 6,277 cases were received by the Commission up to July. During the month of Aug, 55 more cases were received and the number reached to 6332. In August 47 cases were disposed of.

The Commission had conducted 523 hearings in August; 219 hearings in Islamabad, 72 in Lahore, 81 in Peshawar and 151 in Karachi.

Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal and other members have disposed of 4067 cases till August 31. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of the chairman and other members for taking a personal interest in locating missing persons.