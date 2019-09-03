Khursheed Shah to be probed after NAB chief’s approval

SUKKUR: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur on Tuesday said that they have asked for approval of NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal to formally launch an investigation against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah.

Once the approval is obtained from the NAB chairman, Shah would be summoned to the bureau’s Sukkur office.

In this regard, NAB has already requested the deputy commissioners of 27 districts of Sindh to compile details of properties reportedly owned by Khursheed Shah.

Till now, two DCs have provided the record to NAB.