Kashmir issue to be single point agenda in talks with Arab ministers, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that during the meeting with the foreign ministers of UAE and Saudi Arabia only Kashmir issue will come under discussion and it will be the single point agenda of these talks.

While expressing these views on a local news channel, he further said that the visit of Gulf ministers is a huge diplomatic success and it has only materialised after tireless efforts of PM Imran.

“Both ministers will be briefed about the situation of Kashmir and during this visit, they’ll also meet PM Imran and Army chief,” he said.

Pakistan enjoys a very friendly relationship with all Gulf countries and holds them all in high esteem, he said.

“Pakistan will fight for Kashmir on every front. Bangladesh has also assured of complete support,” he further said.