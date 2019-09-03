FBR to launch crackdown against tax defaulters

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday decided to launch a massive crackdown against tax defaulters in Karachi.

In this regard, notices have been served to business and industrial consumers in provincial metropolis with an aim to expand the tax base.

According to the chief tax commissioner, as many as 250,000 notices have been sent to K-Electric consumers and 4700 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) consumers.

“Those who have are not registered with the FBR, have been served notices”, he continued.

As per the revenue board, the crackdown has begun from Sept 1. The notification further read that shopkeepers would be asked to show documents of export goods during the checking process.

In the case of documents’ unavailability, the shopkeeper would be given ample time to give their response on the matter.