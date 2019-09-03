Fatima Sohail files for divorce

LAHORE: Fatima Sohail, wife of actor Mohsin Abbas Haider has reportedly filed for khula.

Reports claim that Sohail who had earlier accused the Na Maloom Afraad actor of domestic abuse made her case in family courts in Lahore.

Sohail has cited domestic abuse and infidelity as reasons for the failure of her marriage with Mohsin Abbas.

According to a Facebook post she made in July, Sohail had confronted Mohsin Abbas for cheating on her on November 26, 2018, who on being caught red-handed, reacted by beating her while she was heavily pregnant. “He pulled me from hair, dragged me on the floor, kicked me several times, punched me on face & threw me on the wall,” she said.

Mohsin Abbas Haider who has had to face severe online and media backlash and was forced out of his job in a popular television show has continued to dispute Sohail’s claims.