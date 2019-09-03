Family allegedly poisons daughter-in-law in Gujranwala

by Staff Report , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

GUJRANWALA: A family residing in the city’s Tang Kalan area allegedly poisoned and murdered their daughter-in-law on Tuesday, local media reported.

In the case filed with the police, father of the deceased girl accused the family of committing this heinous crime.

As per police, the father of the girl mentioned in the first information report (FIR) that his daughter, Naila, was rushed to district headquarters (DHQ) hospital in a critical condition, where after regaining a little bit of consciousness, she told that her in-laws mixed poison in water and forced her to drink it.

Later, she lost consciousness once again and died soon afterwards.

Father of girl has named husband, sister-in-law, and mother-in-law in the FIR.

Police told media that investigation is underway and facts will be shared once it is complete.