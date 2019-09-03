Army to remember martyrs on Defence Day: ISPR DG

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday said that every martyr will be remembered on the upcoming Defence Day on Sept 6.

Through a Twitter post, the chief military spokesperson said: “Defence and Martyrs Day 6 Sep 2019. Like last year, let’s reach out to families of our shaheeds. Every shaheed be remembered.”

یوم دفاع و شہدا 6 ستمبر 2019۔ پچھلے سال کی طرح آئیں ہر شہید کے گھر چلیں۔

ہر شہید کو یاد رکھا جائے۔#آئیں_چلیں_شہید_کے_گھر#کشمیر_بنے_گا_پاکستان pic.twitter.com/Cy7iBrBp3E — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 3, 2019

He further released the slogans of the Defence Day, “Ayein Chalain Shaheed Kay Ghar” and “Kashmir Banega Pakistan”.

Pakistan is all set to celebrate Defence Day on coming Friday with national patriotism and enthusiasm.

Special tributes will be paid to the martyrs of 1965 war and their sacrifices for motherland with airing national anthem by all broadcasting networks. The civil society will actively take part in the programs to highlight strong pledge of the nation and armed forces to protect the country.

Keeping up to its tradition, Pakistan Army has arranged a full-dressed rehearsal at Fortress Stadium in Lahore where defence equipment will be put on display. Special military parades will also be held.