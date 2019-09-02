Videogate suspect Nasir Janjua arrested after court rejects bail plea

ISLAMABAD: Nasir Janjua, the prime suspect in judge Arshad Malik video scandal case, was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) along with co-accused Khurram Yousaf on Monday.

A cybercrime court rejected the bail pleas of the suspects who were taken into custody from the court premises. The investigation report submitted in the Supreme Court was presented as both suspects had appeared before the court.

Citing the FIA report, Janjua’s counsel took the stance that his client had no link with the video as Nasir Butt, the other suspect, had devised the plan to record the footage.

“No allegations have been leveled against my client in the report,” defense counsel maintained.

The lawyer further added that no evidence has been submitted against the accused apart from his nomination in the case by the plaintiff.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted Janjua pre-arrest bail till July 31 and barred the Agency from arresting the accused in the aforementioned case.