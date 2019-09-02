Two arrested for harassing women with ‘objectionable’ pictures, videos

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has arrested two men in Lahore for purportedly harassing women through “objectionable” pictures and video.

According to the FIA, a complaint was submitted by an individual regarding the harassment his sister had experienced through objectionable content shared on social networking application WhatsApp.

Following the complaint, an investigation team was constituted which was able to recover a mobile phone with the objectionable content concerning the woman. The cellphone was taken into FIA’s custody through a seizure memo and the suspect was arrested.

A case was registered under Sections 20 (offenses against the dignity of a natural person), 21 (offences against modesty) and 24 (cyberstalking) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016.

According to a press release by the Agency, further investigations are being conducted.

Similarly, a second complaint was submitted by a woman who said another suspect had harassed her with objectionable photos and videos.

“The team successfully recovered one mobile from the accused and objectionable material of [the] victim was found available,” the FIA said.

The suspect was arrested after a case was registered against him under Sections 20, 21 and 24 of Peca 2016 and Section 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).