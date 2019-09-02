Posters of DG ISPR surface in IOK

Many posters and handbills with pictures of Pakistani military’s chief spokesman, Major General Asif Ghafoor, have surfaced in Indian occupied Kashmir, according to media reports.

The Kashmir Media Service in a report said the posters and handbills carrying the pictures of the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) surfaced in the disputed valley, carrying the message that Pakistan would continue fighting for Kashmir till the last soldier and bullet.

In posters, pro-independence Hurriyat activists announced that the Kashmiri people would together push India out of their homeland, which is a paradise on earth.

The valley is under strict lockdown since August 5 when the Narendra Modi-led government in New Delhi stripped occupied Kashmir of special status by repealing Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

The occupation authorities have converted Kashmir valley into a military garrison by deploying hundreds of thousands of Indian troops and paramilitary personnel in every street, line and by-lane to stop people from staging demonstrations against the abrogation of the special status of the territory.