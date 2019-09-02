PM Imran lauds PAF for ensuring aerial defence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday lauded Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) role in ensuring aerial defence of the country, especially during the unprovoked Indian aggression in February earlier this year.

He also appreciated the PAF’s contributions in war against terrorism, various nation building activities and projecting positive image of Pakistan while visiting the Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Monday, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Upon arrival, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan welcomed the premier, who was also presented guard of honour before he laid floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument.

PM visited Air Headquarters Isb. Presented guard of honour, laid floral wreath at Martyrs Monument. PM lauded PAF’s role in ensuring aerial defence of the country specially the one displayed during February this year.(1of2). pic.twitter.com/KDOXJ4PKLX — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 2, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Khan and Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan accompanied the prime minister.