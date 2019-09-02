Monsoon season expected to continue till Sept 30: Met dept

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (Met) has said that the monsoon season in the country is expected to continue till Sept 30.

Met Director Sardar Sarfaraz told media on Monday that the rainfall system in the Arabian Sea and in Indian Gujarat had caused the sea breeze to stop in Karachi, and that still and hot weather is likely to persist in the metropolis for two more days.

He said that heavy rain was expected in Karachi on Tuesday, adding that in three to four days another potentially strong downpour system would reach the provincial capital.

On Sunday, Karachi was hit by yet another spell of severe rainfall which resulted in heavy flooding and water accumulation in major parts of the city.

Roads remained clogged and traffic came to a virtual standstill in the metropolis as several parts of the metropolis including Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Bahadurabad, Dhoraji, Malir, Tariq Road, Tipu Sultan Road, Abdullah Haroon Road and North Karachi among others experienced heavy flooding.