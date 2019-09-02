Korangi Causeway inundated with rain water

-12 people have lost their lives in rain-related accidents during the current monsoon season

KARACHI: Karachi’s rain-induced problems gathered more moss on Monday as the Korangi Causeway was flooded with rainwater, suspending traffic along Korangi Crossing and forcing citizens to use alternate routes including the Jam Sadiq bridge.

According to the details, at least 40 millimetres of rainfall was recorded in the port city as an unpredictable spell of rain lashed various areas Sunday afternoon. Surjani Town, which was already submerged after the last two spells of monsoon rain, received about 40mm of rain.

Similarly, North Karachi received 38.3mm of rain, Nazimabad 18.5mm, Jinnah International Airport 16mm, Saddar 10mm, while around 7mm of rainfall was recorded at University Road.

Earlier on August 13, at least 12 people, including a child, had lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Karachi.

Nine people died of electrocution, while two were killed in roof collapse incidents in Qasbah Colony and Bhatta village. Seven animals were also killed in various rain-related incidents.

Sindh Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) President Haleem Adil Shaikh and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman had demanded K-Electric to pay Rs10 million as compensation to families of victims who died from electrocution.

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar also said that he will “accompany people who wanted to file a first information report (FIR) against K-Electric”.

However, according to a press statement of K-Electric, the power distribution company had requested civic bodies to take preventive measures before the recent rains to ensure there is no water logging in Karachi so as to avoid any untoward incident. However, various areas of the city were submerged by rainwater creating an urban flooding situation.

Further, traffic woes caused by excessive rainwater have also been a frustrating element for citizens throughout the monsoon season.

On Sunday, roads remained clogged and traffic came to a virtual standstill in the metropolis as several parts of the metropolis including Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Bahadurabad, Dhoraji, Malir, Tariq Road, Tipu Sultan Road, Abdullah Haroon Road and North Karachi among others experienced heavy flooding.

Sindh Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Regional Director Shahid Abbas while speaking to a local media outlet said that the Met Office was unable to detect rains in the city and its adjacent areas. “But now, we can say that more rain is coming to Karachi till this system dissipates from the region,” he added.