Kashmiri freedom struggle will bear fruit: Fawad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Monday said Kashmir has been turned into jail by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the freedom struggle of Kashmiris will still bear fruit.

While talking to media in Lahore, Chaudhry maintained that Muslims in the Indian state of Assam have been stripped of their citizenship and they have started raising voice against Modi as well.

India is facing difficulties due to Narendra Modi’s policies, the economy is deteriorating and the Sikh community is also not willing to stay with India, he commented.

The minister said Kashmiris have been besieged for 29 days as humanitarian crises have worsened, and the opposition, on the other hand, is busy in “save the father” campaign.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who has headed the Kashmir committee in the past, has not held a single rally for Kashmir, he added.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of 7th Pak-China Business Forum and Industrial Expo in Lahore, Chaudhry said that China has always provided critical support and assistance to Pakistan’s economic and social development.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has transformed the ties between two countries into economic cooperation, he said.

Chaudhry further added that there are vast opportunities for investment in the solar power sector in the country. He invited Chinese investors to establish manufacturing plants of solar power products.