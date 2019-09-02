Indian efforts to suppress Kashmir crisis meeting defeat at every forum, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said that India, despite enormous efforts to suppress the occupied Kashmir dispute, is facing defeat at every forum over its abusive actions in the held valley.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Qureshi pointed out how India failed to convince the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs to leave out the occupied Kashmir crisis from the agenda.

The European Parliament is scheduled to discuss the alarming situation in Kashmir today during a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee. Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan will represent Pakistan on the occasion.

India could also not keep the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) silent on the Kashmir crisis, Qureshi said. “India failed to convince the world that Kashmir is its internal matter. She is being defeated at every forum,” he said.

Narendra Modi’s government is being likened to Germany’s Nazi regime, Qureshi noted.

He reiterated his call to the international community to play its role to stop the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir.

He further said that the first meeting of the Kashmir cell, which has been set up at the Foreign Office, will be held today.