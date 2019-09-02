India accepts Pakistan offer of consular access to spy Kulbhushan Jadhav: report

— Indian media reports say Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia will meet Jadhav today at 12pm

ISLAMABAD: New Delhi has accepted Pakistan offer for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian Navy officer and an operative of premier spy agency Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) sentenced on charges of espionage, India Today reported on Monday.

Reportedly, Indian officials will meet Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on a death row, today for two hours starting 12:00 pm.

India media reported earlier today that New Delhi’s envoy in Islamabad Gaurav Ahluwalia will be meeting with Jadhav, who was arrested from Balochistan in 2016 over espionage charges and subsequently sentenced to death by a military court for his involvement in terrorist activities.

Pakistan, on Sunday, granted India with consular access to convicted spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in line with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict and Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963.

“Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement & the laws of Pakistan,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Faisal said via Twitter on Sunday.

Consular access for Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, is being provided on Monday 2 September 2019, in line with Vienna Convention on Consular relations, ICJ judgement & the laws of Pakistan. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) September 1, 2019

In response, Raveesh Kumar, a spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had said, “We have received a proposal from Pakistan. We are evaluating the proposal in light of the ICJ judgment. We will maintain communication with Pakistan in this matter through diplomatic channels.”

The decision to allow consular access to Jadhav comes at a time when ties between India and Pakistan are at historic low over the abrogation of occupied Kashmir’s special status. Pakistan has downgraded diplomatic ties with India, suspended bilateral trade, among other measures, in response to a month-long curfew and human rights violations committed by Indian troops in the occupied region.

On August 3, India had turned down Pakistan’s offer for consular access to Jadhav in its current form, saying Islamabad must provide “unimpeded” contact with the Indian spy on death row.

A day earlier, Dr Faisal had announced that as a responsible state, “Pakistan will grant consular access to Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav according to Pakistani laws for which modalities are being worked out.”

However, later India rejected Pakistan’s offer saying that the access should also be “in light of the orders of ICJ”. India expressed concerns over the meeting conditions, especially the presence of Pakistani officials during a meeting between Jadhav and Indian officials, saying that unimpeded access would ensure that Jadhav can speak to the Indian officials freely without any fear of “possible reprisals”.