Ghani terms Imran govt as ‘Niazi regime’

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information and Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani complained that leaders of his party were being mistreated by authorities. He complained that former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was taken to prison despite being ill and that MNA Faryal Talpur too had been forced to spend Eid in prison.

In a statement on Monday, Saeed Ghani said that the denial of the production order which had been issued from Sindh Assembly clearly violated rules and regulations adding that allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister, Farlyal Talpur had not been proven.

While taking a jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government, he said that Khan’s government should be labelled “Nazi regime” instead of Niazi regime. He said that it was extremely unfortunate that the daughter of a former president was not allowed to see her father in prison even while relatives of dangerous inmates were allowed to visit them.

He said that court orders were being violated in this case as the court had allowed Zardari to avail the facilities he needed at his own expense.

“Even dictators in this country did not treat women as ruthlessly,” Ghani said, adding that it was unusual that the trial of the case was being conducted in a province where the reference had not been filed.

“If this was the norm then cases of all accused persons in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be heard in Sindh.” He remarked.

He mentioned that even the trials of Dr. Asim and former Chairman Pakistan Steel were also not fair, “They were forced to give desired statements,” he alleged.

He questioned as to why the leaders of PTI including Pervez Khatak, Khusro Bakhtiyar, Mehmood Khan and Asad Qaiser were not being arrested? He pointed out that it had been proven that Aleema Khan had unlawful assets while nothing of that sort had yet been proven in the case of Faryal Talpur.

Adding that even former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah who had never been questioned by any of the country’s accountability institution was being asked to appear before the National Accountability Bureau time and again.

Ghani ended his statement by saying that efforts to start witchhunt of another PPP leader – Khurshid Shah were underway.