Four killed in Bannu over land dispute

BANNU: At least four people, including two brothers, were killed in armed clash over land dispute here on Monday, police said.

According to details, armed men of two groups, which were in dispute over ownership of a piece of land, exchanged fire in Basia Khel area of Bannu.

Two brothers and an individual were among four people who lost their lives in cross-firing. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

However, the culprits successfully fled the crime scene. The police started raids for their arrest.