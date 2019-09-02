FIA arrests dual national over anti-state activities

–Accused was arrested while trying to enter Pakistan with Afghan passport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a dual national while he was attempting to enter Pakistan with an Afghan passport and ID card over charges of anti-state activities, said a statement issued by the investigation agency on Tuesday.

Accused Umar Dawood Khattak hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Karak district and was arrested on August 21 over involvement in anti-Pakistan activities and was shifted to the investigation agency’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Smuggling wing in Peshawar.

Khattak, who is currently in judicial custody, was also placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

FIA revealed that the accused had made multiple trips to India in the past and was behind a banned outfit.